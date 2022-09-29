Bharat Jodo Yatra posters torn, disfigured in Gundlupet

Congress lashes out at the BJP saying it was getting the jitters

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU 
September 29, 2022 20:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A banner welcoming Bharat Jodo Yatra was found torn near Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

ADVERTISEMENT

Banners and flex boards welcoming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is entering Karnataka on Friday, were found torn and disfigured at Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district on Thursday.

While at least one of the banners having the images of Mr. Gandhi, the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar was found ripped at Begur near Gundlupet, a hoarding was disfigured with an exhortation to ‘’use Kannada’’ near Sindhuvallaipura petrol station.

KPCC spokesperson M. Lakshman said he had filed a complaint with the Superintendent of Police of Chamarajanagar on this.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The complaint mentioned that some ‘’unscrupulous elements’’ traveling by car had started disfiguring the hoardings. The complaint also sought ‘’suitable security enroute’’ for the yatra.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Meanwhile, AICC general secretary and Karnataka in charge Randeep Singh Surjewala took to Twitter to lash out at the BJP and accused it of disfiguring the posters and banners. The BJP is getting jitters at the public response and the success of Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Indian National Congress
Bharat Jodo Yatra

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app