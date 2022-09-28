Bharat Jodo Yatra is Dakshinayana movement where influences of South are carried to North: Yogendra Yadav

Yogendra Yadav, during an interaction at Bangalore Press Club on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Social activist Yogendra Yadav on Wednesday alleged that Karnataka was witnessing one of the “most corrupt regimes and worst politics of hate” and said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress would witness its first political test here.

Karnataka, which has the legacy of Basavanna and a series of progressive thinkers and writers, provides one of the most deepest cultural resources to take on this politics of hate, he said in an interview. He described the Bharat Jodo Yatra as a Dakshinayana movement of India, where the influences of the South are carried to the North. Excerpts from the interview:

In 2019, you had said the Congress must die if it cannot protect the idea of India. Now you are supporting the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. What made you change your stance?

I had clearly stated then that the metaphor of death means the alternative politics must work as if the Congress did not exist. The fundamental positions remain unaltered, that our country faces unprecedented threat from the RSS and the BJP. In 2019, I had expressed my deep disappointment and anger at the Congress’ inability to take on the BJP in the most critical election. I continue to harbour that. Now, we are at the very edge of a cliff. What is at stake is nothing short of the very existence of our Constitution, the very acceptance of values of our freedom struggle and the heritage of our civilisation. So everyone today who is alive owes it to himself/herself and the country that he/she puts every possible energy into this mission of saving the country. When your house is on fire, there are only two factors. Those who come with a bucket of water with whatever motives and those who are holding a bottle of petrol with whatever desires. At that moment you do not say that you had quarrelled with the one who has come with a bucket of water.

You have been talking of fighting politics of hate and protecting secular fabric. How do you want to do that?

I always believe that the fight to protect the secular fabric of the country cannot be fought merely on the grounds of secular ideology. When people speak the high language of secularism, most god-fearing, temple-, mosque- and church-going persons do not relate to that, although their cultural temperament is secular. Hence, I would make the economy my principal ground for battle as they (the BJP) have failed us in managing the economy. They cannot control unemployment and inflation. They came up with lunatic proposals like demonetisation and badly executed GST. They are bringing in Hindu-Muslim and Hindu-Christian issues to cover up their failures. I ask them for hisab, but they talk about hijab.

How significant is the BJP-ruled Karnataka for the Bharat Jodo Yatra?

Karnataka is witnessing one of the most corrupt regimes. The first serious political test for the yatra will be in Karnataka. The yatra began in Kanyakumari where the BJP has a bit of presence, but the Congress too is present there. In Kerala, which was the next State, the BJP is not a significant player. It is only when the yatra enters Karnataka, which has witnessed one of the most vicious politics of hate in recent times, that we can actually see how the public responds to this. I am also looking forward to Karnataka because it has one of the most vibrant civil societies. While Karnataka is seeing one of the worst politics of hate, it has also provided one of the most vibrant cultural resources to fight it. It has seen progressive writers such as Kuvempu, Ananthamurthy, Girish Karnad, and Devanur Mahadeva. There is a legacy of Basavanna. Karnataka provides one of the deepest cultural resources to take on this politics of hate. I do hope that when the yatra passes through Karnataka, it will carry some of these assets to the rest of the country. I call this a Dakshinayana movement of India, where the influences of the South are carried to the North.