‘Bharat Jodo yatra’ is against bad governance of BJP: DKS

The Congress yatra, called Bharatha Aikyata Yatre in Karnataka, will enter the State on September 30

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday said ‘Bharat Jodo yatra’, launched by the Congress, is the voice of every Indian to protest against the BJP government’s bad governance both at the Centre and the State.

“For Karnataka, we have named this yatra ‘Bharatha Aikyata Yatre’, which will begin from Chamarajanagar on September 30 and end at Raichur,” Mr. Shivakumar told presspersons.

An online registration portal was launched for people, irrespective of their political affiliations, to take part in the rally. He said the website http://bharathaikyatayatre.in has many unique features, including allowing participants to choose how much and which leg of the yatra to join, participate as “digital yatris” for those who cannot be present physically.

Registration open

“We invite the people of Karnataka to register themselves just like they did for our #FreedomMarch,” he said. He said that anyone can be a participant or even a volunteer by choosing preference on the website. “Let’s all march together for our nation and its future,” Mr. Shivakumar tweeted.

The yatra is to ensure that the country becomes a “garden of peace for all people”, in contrast to the present BJP government, which is dividing people on religious lines and spreading disharmony, he said. The other objectives are fighting price rise, unemployment, freeing Karnataka of corruption, and improving the lot of farmers and the poor, Mr. Shivakumar said.

Interactions

Different sections of people, including workers, farmers, women, Dalits, and minorities, will be given an opportunity to interact with senior party leader Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the yatra, during afternoon breaks, the Congress leader said.