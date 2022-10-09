Bharat Jodo Yatra goes through BJP bastion

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party workers during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Tumakuru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra on Sunday travelled through the ruling BJP belt in Tumakuru district. It went through the villages of Tiptur and Chikkanayakanahalli constituencies, both represented by BJP Ministers B.C. Nagesh and J.C. Madhuswamy. As Mr. Gandhi marched, hundreds of party workers and supporters followed him. The march continued to receive an impressive response from the local public.

Mr. Gandhi began his march with his supporters at K.B. Cross in Tiptur taluk around 6.30 a.m. Senior leaders of his party joined him a few minutes later. Along the march, he interacted with schoolchildren, youth, artists’ troupe, and women, besides leaders of the party.

As he noticed two girls trying to approach him, Mr. Gandhi called them and interacted with them for a few minutes and posed for the camera. Another girl in ‘Bharatmata’ outfit joined him in the yatra along with her mother. A progressive farmer offered him a coconut sapling. Another person handed him over a small idol of B.R. Ambedkar. Besides them, many party workers were seen trying to touch his feet seeking his blessings. The police and the security men had a tough time handling the crowd. Mr. Gandhi offered flowers to a portrait of Maharshi Valmiki at Nehru Circle at Chikkanayakanahalli, to mark Valmiki Jayanti.

Hashmi Theatre Forum, a Bengaluru-based theatre group, staged a street play based on current issues. Mr. Gandhi, who looked impressed by the performance of the troupe, clicked a few pictures and videos of the play on his mobile phone. He also posed for cameras with the theatre troupe.

T.H. Lavakumar, a lecturer and theatre personality, directed the play. Speaking to The Hindu over the phone, Mr. Lavakumar said the troupe had prepared itself to stage the play on Saturday evening. However, due to a paucity of time, the group did not get a chance. “However, a couple of members in the group did succeed to attract Mr. Gandhi’s attention during the yatra. He identified them and stopped for a few minutes so that we could perform. He told us that he was impressed by the play and the performance,” Dr. Lavakumar said.

The play dealt with unemployment, communalism, atrocities on Dalits, and exploitation of women. “It was based on real events. We are happy for getting a chance to stage the play during the historic yatra,” he added.

Many Congress workers from Hassan, Tumakuru, and Shivamogga districts participated in the yatra. Among them were those who recently joined the party or those hoping to get the Congress ticket in the coming elections. Some of them were seen trying to go close to Mr. Gandhi and signal the lensmen to click their photos with the leader.

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council B.K. Hariprasad, former KPCC president G. Parameshwar and others joined the yatra.