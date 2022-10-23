Bharat Jodo Yatra exits State for the second time

The Hindu Bureau YADGIR
October 23, 2022 22:04 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leader Revanth Reddy and others in Raichur district before the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Telangana on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI

After crossing the Raichur district border at Krishna Bridge in Karnataka at 9.30 a.m. on Sunday, the former AICC president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi entered Telangana near Gudeballur village in Makthal taluk of Mahbubnagar district of the neighbouring State.

Mr. Gandhi entered Raichur district with an ambitious Bharat Jodo Yatra from Madhavaram in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district on October 21 and walked 56 km in Raichur district’s Rural and City Assembly constituencies with a overnight halt at Yeragera and Yeramaras villages and addressed a road corner meeting at Yeragera on Friday and a public rally in Raichur on Saturday.

Mr. Gandhi covered around 500 km in Karnataka after entering through Gundlupet and finally, he was sent off by the people of Raichur district, which is the last district in the State to be covered by the padayatra.

Nearly a lakh people accompanied by party workers participated in the public rally where Mr. Gandhi said that he was overwhelmed by the treatment of the people of the State and recalled that his grandmother and mother were elected by the people of Chikkamagaluru and Ballari in the parliamentary elections. He thanked the people of Karnataka for their support, love and strength.

During his almost two-and-a-half day padayatra in the district, several thousands of people from all walks of life joined him and expressed solidarity with him. All types of hoardings and slogans praising him on the route greeted him. With these memories, Mr. Gandhi finally exited from the State.

According to sources, the former AICC president will walk through Makthal, Narayanpet, Kodangal, Paragi, Vikarabad, Sadashivapet, Shankarpet and Madur for the next 16 days covering 376 km before entering Maharashtra.

