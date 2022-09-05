Bharat Jodo yatra: Congress leaders seek people’s support 

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Monday appealed to the people to extend support to his party’s ‘Bharat Jodo’ yatra.

Addressing presspersons here, the Congress leader along with another spokesperson Dolly Sharma said the yatra — to be launched on Wednesday — is being planned to reinforce social harmony and strengthen the foundational constitutional values. The 150-day-long yatra will cover 3,500 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir passing through 10 States and Union Territories.

“This yatra is being held to ensure that the concerns and demands of people are heard. “The country is going through serious challenges due to the anti-people policies of the Union government. Through this yatra, a platform will be created to raise issues concerning people, mainly inflation and unemployment. I appeal to people to raise their voice fearlessly,” he said.

Asserting that the Bharat Jodo yatra is not in the context of elections, Mr. Gogoi said: “The support of people in Karnataka for this yatra is very valuable. We have seen the tremendous response from people during the Mekedatu padayatra making it the most successful one in recent times.”

Ms. Sharma said the Bharat Jodo yatra will be launched on Wednesday. “Rahul Gandhi will begin the rally by paying respects to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s memorial in Sriperumbudur. This will be followed by a procession and a public meeting in the evening and this will mark the official launch of the yatra,” she added.