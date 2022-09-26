‘Bharat Jodo’ movement to enter Karnataka on Sept. 30

The Bharat Jodo Yatra initiated by the Congress aims to remove hatred and tries to establish brotherhood among various communities, B.K. Hariprasad, Congress MLC, said in Dharwad on Sunday.

Speaking at a party meeting, the opposition leader in the legislative council asked Congress members to join the Bharat Jodo padayatra that will enter Karnataka soon.

“India is at crossroads today. It is plagued by various issues in education, society and economy. In such circumstances, ‘Bharat Jodo’ is the only possible hope to bring the country back on track,’’ he said.

The Kanyakumari to Kashmir rally is scheduled to enter Karnataka on September 30. Rallies will be held at Gundlupet, Mandya, Mysuru, Chitradurga before reaching Ballari on October 16. It will enter Andhra after passing through Raichur he said.

He asked the Congress cadre to ensure ‘Bharat Jodo’ got maximum response in Karnataka.

He said it was an apolitical rally and most groups and parties had expressed support for it, barring BJP and RSS.

“Under the BJP rule, corruption and unemployment has increased. The government is pushing for privatisation and has already sold PSU s like HTM, BSNL and Air India. This government is only pro-corporate and is working only for their interest. The common man is left to fend for himself,’’ he said.

He said that hate and violence has increased many folds. Communal tensions are being created by vested interests only to gain power. This is weakening the social fabric. The need of the hour is to unite the entire country and bring all communities together. Our leader Rahul Gandhi has launched the rally only to establish brotherhood and erase hate.

Congress leaders Santosh Lad, A.M. Hindesgeri, and MLAs Prasad Abbayya, Anilkumar Patil, Altaf Hullur, Mayur More and others were present.