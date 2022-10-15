Bharat Jodo, a family pack padayatre: Revenue Minister R. Ashok

The Hindu Bureau YADGIR
October 15, 2022 21:26 IST

Revenue Minister R. Ashok addressing gathering at gram vastavya programme at Arakera in Raichur district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

Revenue Minister R. Ashok criticised Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatre and said that it was a family pack Yatre by the Congress after dividing the country into parts. 

He was talking with reporters in Raichur before leaving for Arakera villager to conduct Gram Vastavya programme.

He further criticised Sonia Gandhi without naming her and said that earlier, cow and its calf was the symbol of the party before the symbol of hand and now, again it has become cow and calf as cow came here running to join its calf in the padayatre. He questioned, whether Ms. Sonia Gandhi came here when Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar held padayatre to Ballari and Mekedatu respectively.

Mr. Ashok also attacked Ms. Siddaramaiah for criticising the Prime Minister and advised him stating that “he could ask Pakistan and China who is Mr. Modi? “

He said that encroachments of Rajakaluves (big nala) in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka will be removed with no mercy as the special court was commenced to dispose of applications on encroachment every week.

Referring to take breakfast or dinner at Dalit’s home, he said that we should eradicate the caste system as the efforts from 12th century in this regarding are on.

To a question, he replied that removing Murugha Sharanaru from the Peetha will be decided by the Chief Minister after discussing with devotees of Mutt accordingly.

