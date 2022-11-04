Bharat Electronics Ltd. signs three MoUs

Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) has signed three MoUs with Motorola Solutions India Pvt. Ltd., INERY, Singapore, and Bosch Global Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (BGSW).

The MoU with Motorola Solutions is for co-operation in the field of broadband, push-to-talk service, while for INERY, Singapore is for co-operation in the field of Blockchain Technology

BGSW for jointly implementing projects in the areas of e-governance, ERP and Cloud solutions.