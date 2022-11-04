Bharat Electronics Ltd. signs three MoUs

The Hindu Bureau
November 04, 2022 18:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) has signed three MoUs with Motorola Solutions India Pvt. Ltd., INERY, Singapore, and Bosch Global Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (BGSW).

ADVERTISEMENT

The MoU with Motorola Solutions is for co-operation in the field of broadband, push-to-talk service, while for INERY, Singapore is for co-operation in the field of Blockchain Technology

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

BGSW for jointly implementing projects in the areas of e-governance, ERP and Cloud solutions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app