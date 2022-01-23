Bharat Ekta Manch to celebrate Republic Day

Bharat Ekta Manch, a consortium of several religious groups, will celebrate national festivals to help people understand the importance of national pride and the nation’s rich cultural heritage. Towards achieving this, the forum will celebrate Republic Day on Shaikh Roza Dargah premises in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

Syed Shah Mustafa Quadri of Malkhed Dargah and Fr. Santosh of St. Mary’s Church, addressing a press conference here on Sunday, said that national festivals are a treasure that will help revive spiritual values and remind people about the sacrifice of the freedom fighters.

Fr. Santosh said that national festivals unite a diverse country with harmony and brotherhood, but unfortunately, these festivals have become limited to government offices. He then appealedto every citizen to participate in celebrations related to national festivals.

The main objective of Bharat Ekta Manch is to spread the message of brotherhood, peace, justice and humanity, he added.