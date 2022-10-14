Bharat Biotech evinces interest in investing in Karnataka

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 14, 2022 21:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech has evinced interest in investing in Karnataka, according to an official release.

Krishna M. Ella, chairman and MD of Bharat Biotech, met Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh R. Nirani in Hyderabad on Friday. Mr. Ella, however, did not divulge details of the nature and extent of the investment and said he would soon come out on investment plan.

In a meeting held in Hyderabad as a part of a roadshow for Karnataka’s Global Investors’ Meet, scheduled to be held from November 2 to 4 in Bengaluru, Mr. Nirani appraised Mr. Ella about potential areas of investment and advantages of investing in Karnataka.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is an intention to invest in Karnataka, where the industrial environment is favourable for business,” said Mr. Ella. The Minister invited Mr. Ella to the Global Investors Meet.

E.V. Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary to the government, Department of Commerce and Industry, Gunjan Krishna, Industrial Development Commissioner, and other senior officers participated in the meeting.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Nirani also met several other investors in Hyderabad. The department will conduct an investors’ roadshow in Mumbai on October 19, stated the release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Hyderabad
investments

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app