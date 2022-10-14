Bharat Biotech evinces interest in investing in Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech has evinced interest in investing in Karnataka, according to an official release.

Krishna M. Ella, chairman and MD of Bharat Biotech, met Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh R. Nirani in Hyderabad on Friday. Mr. Ella, however, did not divulge details of the nature and extent of the investment and said he would soon come out on investment plan.

In a meeting held in Hyderabad as a part of a roadshow for Karnataka’s Global Investors’ Meet, scheduled to be held from November 2 to 4 in Bengaluru, Mr. Nirani appraised Mr. Ella about potential areas of investment and advantages of investing in Karnataka.



“There is an intention to invest in Karnataka, where the industrial environment is favourable for business,” said Mr. Ella. The Minister invited Mr. Ella to the Global Investors Meet.

E.V. Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary to the government, Department of Commerce and Industry, Gunjan Krishna, Industrial Development Commissioner, and other senior officers participated in the meeting.

Mr. Nirani also met several other investors in Hyderabad. The department will conduct an investors’ roadshow in Mumbai on October 19, stated the release.