Karnataka

‘Bharat bandh’ gets good response in Vijayapura

more-in

Most business establishments, shops, vegetable markets, the APMC, and some of the private educational institutions were closed

The ‘Bharat bandh’ called by the Bahujan Kranti Morcha, against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Register of Citizens, and the National Population Register, received a good response in the city on Wednesday.

Most business establishments, shops, vegetable markets, the APMC, and some of the private educational institutions were closed.

Some private schools declared a holiday and said they would make up for it in the coming days. While the main vegetable market remained shut, the smaller weekly markets functioned in various parts of the city.

The meat sellers’ associations also extended support to the bandh and , the meat was not available.

Some of the autorickshaw drivers did not participate in the bandh.

While most private transport remained off the road, the public transport operated as usual.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 30, 2020 8:49:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/bharat-bandh-gets-good-response-in-vijayapura/article30689852.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY