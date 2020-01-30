‘Bharat bandh’ gets good response in Vijayapura

The ‘Bharat bandh’ called by the Bahujan Kranti Morcha, against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Register of Citizens, and the National Population Register, received a good response in the city on Wednesday.

Most business establishments, shops, vegetable markets, the APMC, and some of the private educational institutions were closed.

Some private schools declared a holiday and said they would make up for it in the coming days. While the main vegetable market remained shut, the smaller weekly markets functioned in various parts of the city.

The meat sellers’ associations also extended support to the bandh and , the meat was not available.

Some of the autorickshaw drivers did not participate in the bandh.

While most private transport remained off the road, the public transport operated as usual.