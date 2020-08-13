Bharachukki reopened for visitors

MYSURU

13 August 2020 18:24 IST

Visitors must wear masks and maintain social distancing

Bharachukki, one of the twin waterfalls at Shivanasumdra situated in Kollegal taluk of Chamarajanagar district, has been reopened for the public.

It was among the tourist destinations closed by the authorities in Chamarajanagar district to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Though the public was allowed to watch the waterfalls on Sunday when a large amount of water discharged from the KRS and Kabini reservoirs brought the water body alive, the ban was reimposed from Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar M.R. Ravi issued orders on Wednesday to reopen Bharachukki for visitors after taking adequate precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19 and making all necessary arrangements for the tourists.

The order cited a recommendation from the Assistant Commissioner of Kollegal taluk to reopen the tourist attraction and added that tourism in the district will receive a boost by reopening Bharachukki waterfalls.

Bharachukki and its twin waterfall Gaganachukki, which is situated in Malavalli taluk of neighbouring Mandya district, draw hordes of visitors to the spectacle they afford when Irrigation Department authorities discharge water from the KRS and Kabini reservoirs.

The authorities have also been directed to ensure that drinking water and toilet facilities and parking space arrangements are made. Security should be posted to ensure that visitors wear masks and maintain social distancing. Necessary precautions for the visitors to watch the waterfalls from a safe distance should also be in place, the order added.

Dargah reopened

Meanwhile, the ban on entry into the Mardan-E-Ghaib dargah at Bharachukki has also been lifted.

In a separate order, the Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar said the devotees visiting the dargah should compulsorily wear masks and maintain physical distance of a minimum of one metre from each other. A maximum of 50 people can participate in a prayer congregation at the dargah.

The temperature of visitors should be checked by a thermal scanner and they should sanitise their hands before entry.