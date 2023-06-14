HamberMenu
Bhalki’s Gurukul College students do well in NEET

June 14, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Students of Dr. Channabasaveshwar Gurukul Residential PU Science College, Kardyal, Bhalki, in Bidar district, have come out with flying colours in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), the results of which were announced on Tuesday.

Vinita Sangshetty topped the college by securing 657 marks out of 720. Manasavini scored 645 marks, while Prakurti obtained 624 marks, Santosh 620 marks, Prajwal 620 marks, Sohan 605 marks, Siddanth 603 and Sushilkumar secured 600 marks.

Meanwhile, students of Ideal PU College in Basavakalyan, Umez Bidri secured 631 marks, Muzamil Babu 565 marks and Asfiya Tahniyat has bagged 531 marks out of the 720 in NEET.

