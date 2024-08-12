Bhalki student anguished after being dropped from gold medal list in the last minute

A student from Master of Arts (Indian English Literature) whose name was dropped from the list of gold medal winners in the last minute made an attempt to climb onto the stage to express her anguish during the 42nd annual convocation of Gulbarga University here on Monday.

Roshni from English Literature at CB College in Bhalki, who entered the convocation venue along with her parents, tried to climb onto the stage and meet Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to bring to his notice what she said injustice meted out to her. However, the police personnel foiled her attempt.

“The Gulbarga University wrote to CB College on July 10 stating that I [Ms. Roshni] has bagged top rank in the English Department and asked to provide two photographs and my address details to be printed on the certificates to be presented during the convocation. But why was my name dropped from the list in the last moment,” Ms Roshni questioned Vice-Chancellor of Gulbarga University Dayananda Agsar.

Meanwhile, Prof. Agsar made an attempt to convey that her name was dropped because another student had secured more marks than her, but he failed to pacify her.

As many as 88 meritorious students were conferred with 177 gold medals and a total of 113 persons awarded Ph.Ds.

Anandamma, a student from the Institute of Kannada Studies, bagged 13 gold medals followed by Poorvika A. Gadwal of Zoology Department with seven gold medals.

Abhishek from Master of Business Administration, Ambika from Master of Social Works and Pallavi from Political Science secured six gold medals each.

A total of 29,307 students, 25,898 from undergraduate courses and 3,225 postgraduate courses, received degrees on the occasion.

Security tightened

Security cover was stepped up on Gulbarga University campus during the annual convocation to avoid any agitation against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot in view of the show-cause notice issued to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged MUDA site-allotment scam.

Heavy security was deployed at the venue and inside the convocation hall. Police authorities were seen denying entry to students and parents wearing black clothes.

Inspector-General of Police (North Eastern Range) Ajay Hilori, Superintendent of Police Adduru Srinivasalu, among others, monitored security at the venue, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Auditorium, during the convocation programme.

