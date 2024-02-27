Bhalki college hosts workshop to help foster creativity

February 27, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Department of Commerce of C.B. Degree College in Bhalki, Bidar district, in association with IQAC, recently organised an engaging workshop meant for enhancing skills and fostering creativity. The workshop focused on career opportunities in large corporate conglomerates and multinational companies.

Resource person Sandeep N., apart from making a detailed presentation on employment opportunities, advised students to master skills required to crack job interviews. Students actively participated in case studies and interactive sessions.

Chief guest at the workshop Administrator of S.V.E Society Ankush Dhole thanked secretary of S.V.E Society Sagar E. Khandre for his active support to the college in its efforts to empower students.

“It is because of Mr. Khandre that we could achieve so many things in the empowerment of students with a holistic understanding of commerce. In this institution, students get not just the theoretical aspects but also the practical knowledge of the dynamic business world,” he said.

Principal R.H Patil, who presided over the event, stressed the need to focus on filling gaps between academic teaching and the industry demands.

“Interactive workshops, live interactions with industry and frequent visits to workplace can help students acquire knowledge and skills that industry demands,” he said.

Vice-principal Santoshkumar S. Teerthe, Human Resources Manager Gurunath Kudate, IQAC Co-ordinator Vithalraopatil, faculty members Bheemanna Biradar, Sandeep Raj, Shivakumar Jagannath and others were present.

