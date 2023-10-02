Bhajans, Shramadaan mark Gandhi Jayanti in the districts of Haveri, Gadag and Dharwad

October 02, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Various programmes, including all-religion prayers, bhajans and shramadaan, marked Gandhi Jayanti celebrations in the districts of Haveri, Gadag and Dharwad on Monday.

While the district and taluk administrations organised Gandhi Jayanti programmes in their respective headquarters, simple functions were held at various offices of government and private administrations. Schools and colleges too organised programmes to mark the day by holding talks, singing of bhajans and even fancy-dress competitions.

In some of the schools, children came dressed as Mahatma Gandhi and others wore Gandhi Topi (cap) in reverence to the father of the nation.

At the district-level programme in Dharwad, Labour Minister Santosh Lad stressed the need for following in the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi. He said while Gandhi led the freedom movement, leaders like Moulana Abdul Kalam Azad, Bhagat Singh, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Nehru, Ambedkar and crores of people took part in the freedom movement.

Inaugurating the all-religion prayer, bhajan and lecture programme, Mr. Lad said that Gandhi’s path of non-violence is well known to the world and he was revered because of his simple life and selfless fight for the Independence of the nation.

Lal Bahadur Shastri

Paying tributes to the former Prime Minister late Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary on Monday, Mr. Lad recalled his contribution to the country and also, his famous Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan slogan.

Delivering a talk on Gandhi, Sanjiv Kulkarni said that from 2007, Gandhi’s birth anniversary is being celebrated as International Day of Non-Violence.

Speaking about Mahatma Gandhi’s life and contribution, he stressed the need for teaching Gandhian principles to children and make them imbibe his qualities.

On the occasion, winners of an essay competition held for school and college students were given prizes.

Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar and others were present.

Similar events held at the district headquarters of Haveri and Gadag.

Residents Welfare Associations too organised programmes to mark the occasion and they took up cleaning work as part of the celebrations.