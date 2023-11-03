ADVERTISEMENT

Bhagwad Gita Abhiyan conducted in Athani

November 03, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Sonda Swarvavalli Mutt organised a Bhagawad Gita Abhiyan in Athani on Friday.

Aravind Rao Deshpande, RSS regional coordinator, inaugurated the event. He said that the eternal preaching of the holy book were the reasons why India was known as a centre of spirituality around the world.

There are lessons on science and management in the Bhagwad Gita. It is universally accepted as a holy book. Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifts copies of the book to dignitaries around the globe. Students of several schools are learning the Bhagwad Gita by rote. We have to make special efforts to keep the culture intact in India. We should avoid a situation where we need to travel to the USA to listen to a Bhagwad Gita recitation.

Parameshwar Hegde, committee working president, said that such events were planned in each taluk from November 21 to December 23. Training classes to read and understand the book will be organised in all taluks, he said. Secretary M K Hegde, leaders Suhas Datar, Anil Rao Deshpande, R A Joshi, S.B. Ingaili and others were present.

