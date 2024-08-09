ADVERTISEMENT

Bhagirath Jayanti in Raichur tomorrow

Published - August 09, 2024 08:40 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau

The Bhagirath Uppar community will celebrate Bhagirath Jayanti on Sunday. On the occasion, felicitations will be offered to meritorious students at Siddarama Jambaladinni Rangamandir in Raichur, secretary of the community organisation Adiraj Adhoni has said.

Addressing a press conference in Raichur on Friday, Mr. Adhoni said that a portrait of Bhagirath will be brought in a grand procession from Lakshmi Venkateswara Temple to the Rangamandir.

Bhagirath Jayanti celebrations will be inaugurated by Purushottam Nandapuri Mahaswami of Bhagirath Peetha, Madhurai.

Meritorious SSLC and PU students will be felicitated during the event, he said.

Social activist S.L. Veeresh will be honoured with the Bhagirath Award.

Amareshappa, Basavaraj, Buggareddy and Manjunath were present.

