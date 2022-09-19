Bhagavad Gita in moral education classes from Dec. in Karnataka

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 19, 2022 20:47 IST

From this December, the State government will start moral education in schools that will include lessons on Bhagavad Gita. However, there is no proposal before the government to teach Bhagavad Gita separately, School Education and Literacy Minister B.C. Nagesh informed the Legislative Council on Monday.

Replying to BJP member M.K. Pranesh, the Minister said an expert committee will be set up to draft a curriculum for moral education. Based on the committee’s recommendations, the  government will take a decision. “We will include Bhagavad Gita in moral education but no decision has been taken to teach it separately,” he said.

Mr. Pranesh, who was not satisfied with the Minister’s reply, reminded the Minister that he had earlier said that Bhagavad Gita would be taught in schools. “Why are you going back on your word? I do not think there is any opposition to teaching Bhagavad Gita in schools? Is there any embarrassment in this?” he asked.

Name of Bababudangiri

The member also argued that some “corrections” have to be done in the school textbooks. He contended that textbooks mention “Dattapeeta” as “Bababudangiri” in Chikkamagaluru and it should be revised as “Inam Dattatreyapeetha.” To this, the Minister said the “correction” would be made.

