Bhagat Singh, other revolutionaries remembered

March 23, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

AIDSO activists remembered Bhagat Singh and other revolutionaries at an event conducted in Mysuru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) observed the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh, Sukh Dev, and Raj Guru on Saturday.

The event was commemorated by AIDSO to infuse awareness among the students of the sacrifices made by the three and how they strived for country’s freedom against the British oppression.

The AIDSO said the message of Bhagat Singh to end oppression of people by people, and that a socialist revolution was indispensable to put an end to the exploitation of capitalism and empire, should be carried to every nook and corner of the country.

AIDSO said  Bhagat Singh’s ideas are still relevant to the present times and his  dream was to build a socialist India without hunger, poverty and unemployment. There is an urgent need for students and youth to step forward as their successors in the path of realizing their dreams, according to the organisers.

AIDSO district secretary Chandrakala, district vice presidents Nitin, Swathi, and others took part in the event.

