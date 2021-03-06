Bhadravati MLA’s son arrested

Hassan

Police action in connection with clash in town on Feb. 28

The Bhadravati police have arrested Congress MLA B.K. Sangameshwara’s son Basavesh in connection with the clash at Kanaka Mantap grounds in the town on February 28.

A senior police officer confirmed the arrest of Basavesh, one of the accused in the clash in which five people were injured. Following the clash, five cases were registered by Bhadravati police. So far, 15 people have been arrested.

Mr. Sangameshwara, MLA for Bhadravati, had staged a protest in the Legislative Assembly by removing his shirt to oppose the cases being booked against him and his family members in connection with the clash, claiming that they were being targeted. Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri has suspended him from the session for a week.

