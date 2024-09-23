GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bhadra Utsava in Kuvempu University

Updated - September 23, 2024 08:00 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Bhadra Utsava to commemorate silver jubilee of including Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary under the Tiger Project began at Kuvempu University campus Shankarghatta near Shivamogga on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The two-day Bhadra Utsava, an event to commemorate the completion of 25 years since Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary was included in the Project Tiger, began at Kuvempu University on Monday.

Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary is celebrating the silver jubilee in association with Kuvempu University at Shankarghatta near Shivamogga.

Sharath Ananthamurthy, Vice-Chancellor of Kuvempu University, inaugurated the event. Conservation of forests was necessary not only for the benefit of wildlife but also to maintain ecological balance. “The civil society should take the responsibility of conserving the forests for future generations,” he stated.

Every living organism has a role to play in nature. “Each organism occupies a significant space in food chain. Any damage to the chain may lead to serious consequences. We, human beings, should understand the importance of wildlife and work to conserve it,” he suggested.

Santhosh Sagar, Assistant Conservator of Forests of Lakkavalli sub-division, said that the Forest Department rehabilitated more than 300 human habitats in the Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary area. “This is the only sanctuary in the state that has rehabilitated so many habitats,” he remarked.

Kuvempu University Registrar A.L. Manjunath, Registrar (Evaluation) PS.M. Gopinath and officers of the Forest Department were present.

Published - September 23, 2024 07:59 pm IST

