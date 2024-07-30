ADVERTISEMENT

Bhadra Tiger Reserve staff Shankar C.H wins national award for extraordinary service

Published - July 30, 2024 07:13 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shankar C.H., deputy range forest officer (DRFO), attached to Hebbe range of Bhadra Tiger Reserve, has won the national award meant for the frontline staff for extraordinary performance. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Union Minister of MoEF Bhupender Yadav presenting the award to Shankar C.H., deputy range forest officer, in Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shankar C.H., deputy range forest officer (DRFO), attached to Hebbe range of Bhadra Tiger Reserve, has won the national award meant for the frontline staff for extraordinary performance in the field.

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Climate Change recognises the service of frontline staff every year and honours them with the award on Global Tiger Day. Mr. Shankar, 57, is one of 17 people selected across the country. Gayathri R. Badiger from Kali Tiger Reserve is another person from Karnataka to receive the award. Minister for MoEF Bhupender Yadav presented the awards at a ceremony in Delhi on Monday. The award carries a certificate, besides a cheque of ₹50,000.

Mr. Shankar, native of Hosamane in Chikkamagaluru taluk, joined the Forest Department as a forest guard in 1989. He has worked in the Hebbe and Tanigebailu ranges. In his 35 years of service, he worked to protect the forest from poachers and from fire accidents. His work during the rehabilitation of the forest dwellers at Madla was appreciated by his seniors. He won the State award earlier.

“There has been no single fire incident in my section, Madla, since 2012. This is because of the support of my staff and guidance from the seniors,” he said.

Yashpal Kshirsagar, DCF, recommended Shankar for the national award. “His work is extraordinary. He takes his team along with him and gets the work done effectively. For the first time, a staff member of BRT has won the national award. We are happy,” he said.

