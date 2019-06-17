Bhadra reservoir water released to Haveri, Davangere for drinking

To cater to the drinking water needs of those living on the banks of the Tungabhadra in Haveri and Davangere districts, water is being released from Bhadra reservoir from Saturday.

As the flow in the Tungabhadra has declined owing to the scanty pre-monsoon rain and delay in the onset of the monsoon, the district administrations of Haveri and Davangere had requested Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd. (KNNL) to release water from Bhadra reservoir on the upstream.

Following this, a meeting of senior officials of the Bhadra Reservoir Project on June 15 decided to release water at the rate of 1,600 cusecs from the reservoir for a period of ten days from June 15. The total quantum of water that would be released during this period would be at 1.38 tmcft.

KNNL has directed people not to venture to river bank or graze cattle there during this period. The drawing of water from the river through pumpsets to irrigate crops in the vicinity has also been barred. The present live storage of water in Bhadra reservoir is 9.36 tmcft against its total live storage capacity of 63.04 tmcft.