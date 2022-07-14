Bhadra dam full, crest gates opened

The crest gates of the Bhadra dam at Lakkavalli in Tarikere taluk were opened on Thursday to release water as the water level reached its maximum level. The catchment area has been receiving heavy rainfall for the past few days.

The water level in the reservoir on Thursday morning stood at 183.4 ft against the full reservoir level of 186 feet. Last year on this day, the water level stood at 157.4 ft. The inflow was 43,051 cusecs. By opening the crest gates, the the outflow was increased to 40,000 cusecs.

The dam authorities have issued a warning to the people in the downstream to move to safer places.