BGVS donates books to public libraries

KALABURAGI

27 January 2021 22:18 IST

Bharath Gyan Vigyan Samithi (BGVS), a civil society group for the promotion of primary education, healthcare and women’s empowerment, has donated books worth ₹ 70,000 to public libraries.

Shantesh Kodle, R.K. Hudgi, K. Neela, Prabhu Khanapure, Shreeshaila Ghuli, Shivasharana Mulegaon, Ganapathi Kodle, Premananda Chincholikar and other senior functionaries of BGVS handed over the books to Additional Director of Public Instruction Nalin Atul in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

“We have selected such books that will help students develop scientific temper and rational thinking. These books are bought from Nava Karnataka Publications, Karnataka Rajya Vijnana Parishat, Pustaka Pradhikara, Kuvempu Bhasha Bharati and Bharath Gyan Vigyan Samithi. The Department of Public Instruction and the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj have initiated the development of child-friendly libraries and these books, which are useful to both students and teachers, are meant for such libraries,” Nagendrappa Aurad, one of the functionaries of BGVS, told The Hindu.

