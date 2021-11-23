B.G. Patil, Shivanand Patil file nomination papers in Kalaburagi

B.G. Patil from the BJP and Shivanand Patil from the Congress filed their nomination papers for Kalaburagi local bodies constituency of the Legislative Council on Tuesday.

The BJP candidate [B.G. Patil], who had filed a set of his nomination papers in the morning, again arrived with a large number of his supporters in a procession from Veerashaiva Kalyan Mantap to the office of the Deputy Commissioner and filed his nomination papers for the second time.

He was accompanied by Sedam MLA Rajkumar Patil Telkur, Gulbarga South MLA and Chairperson of Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board Dattatreya Patil Revoor, Lok Sabha member from Kalaburagi Umesh Jadhav, legislators Basavaraj Mattimadu, BJP Rural district unit president Shivaraj Patil Raddewadagi, BJP urban district president Siddaji Patil and other party leaders.

“The Congress had to struggle hard to find a suitable candidate against our candidate [B.G. Patil]. The Congress candidate [Shivanand Patil] is submitting his nomination papers just to keep his party in the fray. The rally that was taken out when B.G. Patil filed his nomination papers makes it clear that the BJP candidate has already won the election,” Mr. Telkur said, outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner.

Mr. Revoor appealed to the voters to strengthen the hands of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai by electing the BJP candidates in the Council elections across the State.

Terming B.G. Patil as a down-to-earth person, Dr. Jadhav said that Mr. B.G. Patil has raised many issues concerning the local bodies of governance in the Legislative Council and appealed to the voters to elect him once again.

The Congress candidate [Shivanand Patil] also filed his nomination papers in two sets. After addressing a party workers meeting on the District Congress Committee office premises, Mr. Shivanand Patil arrived at the office of the Deputy Commissioner in a rally to file his nomination papers.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Sharan Prakash Patil, Shahapur MLA and former Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, Jewargi MLA Ajay Singh, Gulbarga North MLA Kaneez Fatima, former legislators Tippannappa Kamakanur and Allamprabhu Patil and other party leaders accompanied Mr. Shivanand Patil in a procession.

“The Congress candidate [Shivanand Patil] has a lot of experience as a member of taluk and zilla panchayats. He knows the concerns of the local bodies of governance and can work for their development as a member of the Legislative Council,” Mr. Sharan Prakash Patil said in his appeal to voters.