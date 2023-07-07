Better facilities promised for dialysis patients in government centres

July 07, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

Renal patients undergoing dialysis in the State-run dialysis centres can now hope for better facilities. The State Budget has proposed to introduce ‘single use dialysers’ in all the centres at the district and taluk hospitals. This will strengthen the quality of dialysis, doctors said.

Over 4,000 renal patients have been undergoing dialysis in 169 government-run centres across the State since March 2017, when the dialysis scheme was introduced. However, the quality of service being provided is not up to the mark and the technicians are forced to reuse the dialysers due to short supply by the service provider.

State Health Commissioner Randeep D. said ‘single use dialysers’ are part of the new tender conditions. Currently, dialysers are being reused almost eight times for the same patient, he said.

Nephrologist Sudarshan Ballal, who is the chairman of Manipal Hospitals, said single use dialysers will help in control of infections and are more hygienic.

C.N. Manjunath, Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, recommended periodic auditing of the scheme to ensure quality services.

The Budget also proposes to add another 50 dialysis centres taking the total number to 219. An allocation of ₹92 crore will be made for this purpose, the Chief Minister said.

Proposing to continue several existing schemes, the Budget promises to provide necessary equipment and human resources at a cost of ₹70 crore to operationalise upgraded Community Health Centres (CHCs)

Malnutrition

To prevent and control spread of anemia and malnutrition among neonates, children, teenagers, pregnant, lactating mothers and women in reproductive age, a new program to screen, treat and create awareness has been announced. A sum of ₹25 crore has been set aside for this.

Comprehensive health camps will be rolled out in eight districts across four divisions of the State on a pilot basis for detection of diabetes and high blood pressure in patients and to deliver required medicines at their doorsteps.

Medical Education

While ₹155 crore will be provided to operationalise super specialty hospitals and burns care centers in Mysuru, Kalaburagi and Belagavi districts, ₹30 crore has been set aside this year for the proposed organ transplant hospital to be established at NIMHANS.

The other proposals include a fibro scan facility for detection of cirrhosis and cancer in patients suffering from non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) at the Institute of Gastroenterology Sciences and Organ Transplant, a 200-bed Mother and Child Hospital at Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Kalaburagi at the cost of ₹70 crore and provision of ₹30 crore for Trauma Care Centers (TCC) in Mysuru and Kalaburagi.

