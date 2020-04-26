Karnataka

Betel leaf growers find themselves in a tough spot in Karnataka

A betel leaf grower with his produce in Vijayapura district.

A betel leaf grower with his produce in Vijayapura district.   | Photo Credit: Rajendra Singh Hajeri

S.M. Minajagi helplessly looks at the betel leaves turning from green to brown on his 10-acre plot. He has incurred a loss of over ₹2 lakh a month from his farm, located at Kudgi village in the district, and has no idea when his misery will end.

All betel leaf growers are facing a peculiar problem during the lockdown. They are unable to sell their produce even though their produce falls under the category of horticultural crop. “The government has announced that there is no restriction on the transportation of agricultural and horticultural crop. But since betel leaves are not considered essential commodities, we neither have buyers nor consumers,” he said. Kudgi is known for cultivating betel leaves supplied to many major cities in South India and Maharashtra.

Noor Ahmed Dafedar, another grower, said the lockdown has hit hundreds of labourers involved in packing and transportation, earning around ₹500 a day, which is high among agricultural labourers.

“Most of the leaves are directly consumed by people as they buy them from paan shops. Some of it also used at weddings and festivals. Now, as paan shops are closed and public functions are banned, our primary source of revenue has collapsed,” Mr. Dafedar said. Some philanthropists are purchasing fruits from farmers and directly giving them to consumers, but betel leaf growers cannot hope for any such help either.

Santosh Inamdar, Deputy Director of Horticulture, admitted that betel leaf growers were in a peculiar situation. “The leaves cannot be kept in cold storage for days as they are not fit for that. Since it is not an essential commodity, it cannot be sold directly. Therefore, nothing much can be done except to wait for the lockdown to end,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 26, 2020 10:16:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/betel-leaf-growers-find-themselves-in-a-tough-spot-in-karnataka/article31439120.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY