BeTCA meet focuses on empowering local entrepreneurs through knowledge sharing

Several IT professionals and entrepreneurs participated in the third edition of the Belagavi Tech Meet 2024, organized by the Belagavi Technology Companies Association (BeTCA), in Belagavi on Sunday.

Representatives of various sectors of the tech industry focused on empowering local entrepreneurs, startups and industry leaders through knowledge sharing, networking and collaboration.

There were two panel discussions. The first, titled Run Your Startup Optimally and Take Several Benefits that Help You Optimize Spends, focused on how startups can make the most of limited resources while minimizing unnecessary expenses.

Key insights were shared by entrepreneurs Aadil Bandukwala, Ajit Patil, Abhishek Latte and Gajendra Tripathi.

The speakers offered practical advice on building sustainable businesses through cost-effective measures and smart resource allocation.

The second panel discussion was about Breaking Barriers: The Roadmap to Building a Disruptive Business.

Panelists spoke about the challenges of innovation and how entrepreneurs can create businesses that significantly disrupt the market.

Resource persons Aadil Bandukwala, Suresh Patil, Rajyashri R.K., Dhruvin Mehta and Muzaffar Ali Shekhji discussed how businesses can develop innovative solutions that leave a lasting impact on their respective industries.

BeTCA president R.K. Patil said that the meet exceeded their expectations. “The turnout and enthusiasm from participants were a clear indication of how strong and passionate our local tech community is. This meet has once again reinforced Belagavi’s growing importance as a hub for technological innovation,” he said.

Member Hitesh Dharmdasani said that the level of knowledge-sharing and collaboration seen this year is inspiring.

“It is a testament to the talent and potential in Belagavi. The energy at this event will undoubtedly translate into more partnerships and groundbreaking initiatives,” he said.

Another member Uday Kinjwadkar said that they are trying to foster a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation that is set to rival larger cities. “The discussions we’ve had today will pave the way for future growth,” he added.