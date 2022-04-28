Best tobacco farmer awards presented in Hunsur

The Tobacco Institute of India (TII) on Thursday organised the 21 st edition of the Tobacco Farmers’ awards to give recognition to enterprising farmers for having demonstrated the benefits arising out of contemporary farming practices, leading to enhanced productivity levels.

The awards ceremony was attended by Mysuru MP Prathap Simha, Hunsur MLA H.P. Manjunath, and Periyapatna MLA K. Mahadeva.

The ceremony witnessed the felicitation of 10 tobacco farmers from Karnataka in two separate categories - ‘Best Farmer’ and ‘Recognition’. Channabasappa from Motha village, Kuchele Gowda from Seerenahalli, H.M. Paramesha from Hadlapura, Raghu from Kothavally Koppal, Suresh K.T. from Kottegala and S.V. Yoganna from Seebally got the best farmer awards. Deva Naika from Gowdagere, M.N. Ramachandra from M.P. Koppal, Aslam Pasha from Halaganahalli, and Ramakrishna from Lakkikuppe received awards in recognition category.

Sharad Tandan, Director, TII said tobacco is a major commercial crop in India, giving agricultural employment, farm income, and foreign exchange earnings. India is the world’s second largest tobacco producer and a leading exporter.

The tobacco industry is a large contributor to the economy, contributing around ₹12 lakh crore, according to an ASSOCHAM study, a note from TII said.