Best performing police staff honoured in Chitradurga

The Chitradurga district police have identified their best performing staff and honoured them with certificates of appreciation and mementos. The exercise was conducted in this district for the first time to recognise the services of staff under 16 categories.

Chitradurga Superintendent of Police G. Radhika and Additional Superintendent of Police Mananing B. Nandaganvi presented prizes and certificates at a programme held as part of the annual police sports meet in Chitradurga on Wednesday. The ceremony was followed by a feast, in which senior officers served food to the staff — a practice followed in all the districts at the valedictory function of the sports meet.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Radhika said wherever she worked earlier she had the practice of identifying the best performers and honouring them. “Earlier, I did this in Mandya and Belagavi city. Now we have done the same in Chitradurga. The staff and officers are all happy. They said that such a thing had happened for the first time in the district.”

The policemen were divided into different sections with different responsibilities. The 16 categories included investigation team, station writers, sentry duty staff, court staff, information technology wing, and records processing staff. “We did this to motivate our staff. This encourages them to work with enthusiasm and dedication. Initially, we identified the three best candidates under each category at the sub-divisional level. Later, the list was finalised at the district level. This achievement will be entered into their service register and it will be part of their career,” the SP said.

The police staff selected as the best performers were elated by this gesture. B.M. Gnana Puneetha, head constable, who secured the first prize in the ‘Best Disciplined Staff’ category, said, “I am happy to receive this prize. Many thanks to the senior officers for recognising the best performing staff members. This recognition motivates us.”