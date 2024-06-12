Bescom to set up EV charging stations on APMC premises across State

In a bid to increase the penetration of electric vehicles (EV) across Karnataka, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) will soon set up EV charging stations on the premises of Agricultural Produce & Market Committees (APMCs) in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bescom, which is the nodal agency for EV adoption in the State, is setting up 1,190 EV charging stations across Karnataka, as per Ministry of Power’s guidelines.

“We are setting up charging stations on PPP model on government agencies’ land on a revenue-sharing basis between the investor and government agencies. We want to set them up in places where there is more public movement like the Deputy Commissioner’s office, APMC etc.,” said a senior Bescom official.

ADVERTISEMENT

In many APMCs

The charging stations will be set up across 411 sub-markets which come under 167 main APMC premises and are being set up in greater numbers in districts other than Bengaluru.

They will be set up in higher numbers in districts such as Tumakuru where there are nine APMCs, Mysuru which has eight APMCs, Shivamogga with seven APMCs, and Dakshina Kannada with five APMCs.

While EVs have not been able to make progress in rural markets as efficiently as in urban areas, Bescom officials believe that these APMC stations can give vehicle users a push to think in this direction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Less in Gescom region

“EV penetration is very less especially in Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (Gescom) regions in places like Kalaburagi, Raichur, and Yadgir. Once we set up infrastructure, many will buy at least two-wheeler EVs and electric autorickshaws even if they do not buy electric cars. Now, many brands are also offering two-wheeler EVs at lower prices and all of this put together, might get more people to adopt EVs,” the official said.

While the land survey is going on for the stations, they are expected to be commissioned in the next few months. Out of 1,190 charging stations which are being set up, tender has already been awarded for 585 stations in nine districts. The tender for the other 605 stations will soon be invited, according to officials.

“EVs play a key role in the future of sustainable mobility as it significantly reduces pollution levels. The Karnataka government is focussed on setting up more charging stations to facilitate ease of adoption of EVs for users,” Energy Minister K.J. George, told The Hindu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.