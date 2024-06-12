GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Bescom to set up EV charging stations on APMC premises across State

While EVs have not been able to make progress in rural markets as efficiently as in urban areas, Bescom officials believe that these APMC stations can give vehicle users a push in the direction  

Published - June 12, 2024 09:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

Jahnavi T R
Jahnavi T.R.
The charging stations will be set up across 411 sub-markets which come under 167 main APMC premises.

The charging stations will be set up across 411 sub-markets which come under 167 main APMC premises. | Photo Credit: file photo

In a bid to increase the penetration of electric vehicles (EV) across Karnataka, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) will soon set up EV charging stations on the premises of Agricultural Produce & Market Committees (APMCs) in the State.

Bescom, which is the nodal agency for EV adoption in the State, is setting up 1,190 EV charging stations across Karnataka, as per Ministry of Power’s guidelines.

“We are setting up charging stations on PPP model on government agencies’ land on a revenue-sharing basis between the investor and government agencies. We want to set them up in places where there is more public movement like the Deputy Commissioner’s office, APMC etc.,” said a senior Bescom official. 

In many APMCs

The charging stations will be set up across 411 sub-markets which come under 167 main APMC premises and are being set up in greater numbers in districts other than Bengaluru.

They will be set up in higher numbers in districts such as Tumakuru where there are nine APMCs, Mysuru which has eight APMCs, Shivamogga with seven APMCs, and Dakshina Kannada with five APMCs.

While EVs have not been able to make progress in rural markets as efficiently as in urban areas, Bescom officials believe that these APMC stations can give vehicle users a push to think in this direction.

Less in Gescom region

“EV penetration is very less especially in Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (Gescom) regions in places like Kalaburagi, Raichur, and Yadgir. Once we set up infrastructure, many will buy at least two-wheeler EVs and electric autorickshaws even if they do not buy electric cars. Now, many brands are also offering two-wheeler EVs at lower prices and all of this put together, might get more people to adopt EVs,” the official said. 

While the land survey is going on for the stations, they are expected to be commissioned in the next few months. Out of 1,190 charging stations which are being set up, tender has already been awarded for 585 stations in nine districts. The tender for the other 605 stations will soon be invited, according to officials. 

“EVs play a key role in the future of sustainable mobility as it significantly reduces pollution levels. The Karnataka government is focussed on setting up more charging stations to facilitate ease of adoption of EVs for users,” Energy Minister K.J. George, told The Hindu.  

Related Topics

bengaluru / transport / Electric vehicles

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.