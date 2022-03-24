BESCOM to audit transformers located near schools, on footpaths

This follows death of two people in a transformer explosion; compensation of ₹10 lakh each to be paid to family

BESCOM officials have been directed to conduct an audit of power transformers located near schools, footpaths, and other sensitive locations in Bengaluru city to ensure safety of the people and avoid accidents in the future, Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar on Thursday informed both the Legislative Assembly and Council.

The Minister also announced that BESCOM would pay compensation of ₹10 lakh each for two deaths to the family.

In a reply to S. Suresh Kumar (BJP) during Question Hour in the Assembly, Mr. Sunil Kumar said he had chaired a meeting with department officials after 55-year-old security guard Shivaraj and his 19-year-old-daughter Chaitanya succumbed following transformer (250kv) explosion on Ullal Road, Manganahalli, on Wednesday and directed officials to conduct audit of transformers located near schools, on footpath and other sensitive places. He informed the Council, during Zero Hour, that special attention would be paid to transformers over 15 years old.

The Minister said at 12.50 p.m. on Wednesday, some people had informed the BESCOM officials about problems in the transformer. Despite the specific public complaint, the officials had not taken quick action and the transformer exploded at 3.10 p.m. Senior BESCOM officials have been directed to conduct an inquiry for identifying reasons for dereliction of duty on the part of officials. Based on the inquiry report, action would be taken against officials, the Minister said.

Mr Suresh Kumar said two people succumbed owing to negligence on the part of BESCOM officials in quick succession in the City. A 14-year-old school girl, Akshaya, was mowed down by a speeding BBMP garbage truck on Hebbal road in the city on Monday. The government should give instructions to BBMP and BESCOM to make its officials vigilant, he said.