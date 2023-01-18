Bescom proposes non-telescopic tariff structure

January 18, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - Benagluru

Consumers who use less electricity could end up paying a lower amount per unit than what they are paying now if the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) has its way.

The power utility has proposed introduction of “non-telescopic” tariff structure for consumers in the upcoming financial year of 2023–24. The tariff revision proposal, submitted to Karnataka Electricity Regulation Commission (KERC), suggests revision of tariff slabs (energy charges) from four to three for domestic consumers, which would lead lower rate per unit for those who consume less electricity. However, Bescom has proposed to hike fixed charges across many categories.

Under “non-telescopic” tariff, consumers will be charged for all the units they consume uniformly on a single slab rate under which their consumption falls. Accordingly, Bescom has proposed three slabs: 0-50 units (₹3.6), 0-100 (₹5.4) and 0->100 units (₹7). Under the old structure, the slabs were categorised as: 0-50 units (₹4.15) 51-100 units (₹5.6) , 100-200 units (₹7.15) and above 200 units (₹8.2). The new structure is proposed with an intention to benefit all classes of society, especially the socio-economically weaker sections, said officials.

“Under simplification of tariff structure, we have asked for reduction of slabs. This will also ensure that the billing is not left to the discretion of meter readers, and consumers are not harassed,” said Darshan J, Chief Financial Officer and Director (Finance), Bescom.

He added that Time of Day tariff time periods have also been increased from four to six to benefit even the high-tension consumers. While there were peak hours, and off-peak hours before, now there is also a proposal to introduce normal hours under which a rebate of 75 paise would be given to consumers of that time period.

Currently, HT consumers are paying ₹6.60 per unit and the proposed rebate would bring it down to ₹5.85. The energy charges will reduce for HT consumers, while fixed charges and demand charges are proposed to be hiked, according to sources in Bescom.