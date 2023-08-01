Bescom issues zero bills under Gruha Jyothi

August 01, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) on August 1 issued zero bills under the Gruha Jyothi scheme to many consumers for the July billing cycle. The bills display the consumer’s registration date for the scheme, their average consumption for FY 2022-23, and their entitled units (average consumption plus 10%).

The formal launch of the flagship scheme is scheduled on August 5 at Kalaburagi. While the Gruha Jyothi scheme will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the launch will be attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Ministers of Karnataka.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.