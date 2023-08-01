HamberMenu
Bescom issues zero bills under Gruha Jyothi

August 01, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) on August 1 issued zero bills under the Gruha Jyothi scheme to many consumers for the July billing cycle. The bills display the consumer’s registration date for the scheme, their average consumption for FY 2022-23, and their entitled units (average consumption plus 10%).

The formal launch of the flagship scheme is scheduled on August 5 at Kalaburagi. While the Gruha Jyothi scheme will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the launch will be attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Ministers of Karnataka.

