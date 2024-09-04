Bescom issues guidelines for Ganesha Chaturthi pandals in Bengaluru

In the guidelines issued for Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) on September 4, the power utility has cautioned the organisers to ensure that lighting systems are adequately insulated and are not in contact with electric poles.

The guidelines say that shamiyanas or tents should not be attached to electric wires, poles or transformer stations. “Be mindful of overhead power lines during the Ganesha procession. Do not attempt to lift power lines. Notify sub-divisional officers of the procession route in advance so they can provide necessary assistance. Report any live wire or electrical spark immediately by calling the 1912 helpline and mark ‘Danger Zone’ where electrical equipment is set up for the Ganesha pandal installation,” state the guidelines.

The organisers should contact the sub-divisional officers concerned and secure temporary electricity connection for their pandals. Before applying for temporary connection for pandals, the organisers must obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from all authorities concerned, like the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), gram panchayat (GP), and the local police station.

Once the NOC is obtained and submitted to the Bescom office, Assistant Executive Engineer or Assistant Engineers will visit the site of the Ganesha Chaturthi installation and conduct an inspection, and will provide permission to the organisers to proceed. The organisers should then obtain the wiring completion report from a registered electrical contractor, which confirms the safety of the wiring, installation of the MCB (Miniature Circuit Breaker), and EIA (Earthing Inspection and Approval). After this, the Bescom officials will visit the site again and provide electricity connection.

“While celebrating the festival, the public must also prioritise safety. Bescom will assist with the lighting system for the Ganesha festival. It is crucial to adhere to safety measures during the installation and dismantling of the idol at public events to prevent any electrical accidents,” said Mahantesh Bilagi, Managing Director, Bescom.