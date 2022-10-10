Bescom engineer killed in road accident

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 10, 2022 00:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A Bescom officer was killed when a speeding goods vehicle ran over her after knocking down her scooter at Nagarabhavi Ring Road underpass on Sunday morning. The deceased, Manjula M.R., 41, was an executive engineer, at Rajajinagar sub division.

According to the police, the accused canter driver Zabir Ahmed was driving in a rash and negligent manner. Manjula died on the spot. The accused tried to flee but enraged motorists chased the vehicle for few yards, intercepted and dragged him out and thrashed him badly. The driver was later taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment.

The vehicle was heading towards Sumanahalli from Nayandahalli, when the accident occurred.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Byataranyapura Traffic Police have registered a case and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Bangalore
death
road accident

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app