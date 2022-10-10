Bescom engineer killed in road accident

A Bescom officer was killed when a speeding goods vehicle ran over her after knocking down her scooter at Nagarabhavi Ring Road underpass on Sunday morning. The deceased, Manjula M.R., 41, was an executive engineer, at Rajajinagar sub division.

According to the police, the accused canter driver Zabir Ahmed was driving in a rash and negligent manner. Manjula died on the spot. The accused tried to flee but enraged motorists chased the vehicle for few yards, intercepted and dragged him out and thrashed him badly. The driver was later taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment.

The vehicle was heading towards Sumanahalli from Nayandahalli, when the accident occurred.

The Byataranyapura Traffic Police have registered a case and are investigating.