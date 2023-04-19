ADVERTISEMENT

Bescom engineer caught taking bribe

April 19, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Lokayukta officials on Wednesday trapped the Assistant Engineer of the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) red-handed at his office accepting a bribe from an electrical contractor for an official favour.

The accused officer Rajesh T.C. working in the Kothanur office has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and taken into custody for further investigation.

The accused had demanded ₹30,000 from electrical contractor G. Gangadharaiah to approve the electricity connection to a newly-constructed residential building. Unable to pay the bribe, Gangadharaiah approached the Lokayukta and filed a complaint. Based on the complaint, a team trapped Lokesh while accepting bribe at his office.

The officials searched his office to find ₹24,000 unaccounted money and ₹2.7 lakh cash from the car belonging to him.

