Bescom directs sub-divisonal officers to process MSME’s rebate requests  

June 16, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

After industries and trade bodies requested electricity supply companies to ensure a hassle-free process for the 50 paise rebate on energy charges provided in the tariff order towards Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME’s). Bescom on Friday issued an order directing the sub-divisional officers to process the requests submitted by LT – 5 consumers. They have also been directed to do so upon submission of MSME/Udyam Certificate issued by Ministry of MSME, Government of India.  

Industries had raised grievances that the sub-divisional officers were delaying their requests for rebates. “If any complaints received at Corporate Office regarding not extending the rebate for LT5 MSME consumers, action will be initiated against the concerned officer,” Director of Finance, Bescom, said in a circular. 

