Bescom assures uninterrupted power supply to industries in its jurisdiction in Karnataka

October 19, 2023 10:13 am | Updated 10:13 am IST - BENGALURU

Representatives of Peenya, Bidadi, Hoskote, Electronic City, Kumbalgodu, Maluru, Nelamangala, Dabaspete, Davangere, Tumakuru, Kolar, Gauribidanur, Whitefield and Herohalli industries’ associations participated in the meeting

The Hindu Bureau

Electric transmission towers and wires at Pavagada in Tumakuru district of Karnataka. | Photo Credit: Bhagya Prakash K

Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has assured representatives of Industries associations that the company will provide uninterpreted power supply to their units.

After a video conference meeting with representatives of large, medium and small-scale industries’ associations, chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Energy Department Gaurav Gupta, in Bengaluru on October 17, an assurance was given to industrial bodies that uninterrupted power will be provided for industrial activities.

Bescom said that representatives of Industrial bodies have raised apprehension that industrial activities may be affected due to a shortage of power production in Karnataka. Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta and Bescom Managing Director Mahantesh Bilagi assured industrial bodies that there is no need to panic in this regard. Bescom has made all arrangements to provide uninterrupted power supply to industrial units in its jurisdiction.

