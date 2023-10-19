October 19, 2023 10:13 am | Updated 10:13 am IST - BENGALURU

Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has assured representatives of Industries associations that the company will provide uninterpreted power supply to their units.

After a video conference meeting with representatives of large, medium and small-scale industries’ associations, chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Energy Department Gaurav Gupta, in Bengaluru on October 17, an assurance was given to industrial bodies that uninterrupted power will be provided for industrial activities.

Representatives of Peenya, Bidadi, Hoskote, Electronic City, Kumbalgodu, Maluru, Nelamangala, Dabaspete, Davangere, Tumakuru, Kolar, Gauribidanur, Whitefield and Herohalli industries’ associations participated in the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bescom said that representatives of Industrial bodies have raised apprehension that industrial activities may be affected due to a shortage of power production in Karnataka. Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta and Bescom Managing Director Mahantesh Bilagi assured industrial bodies that there is no need to panic in this regard. Bescom has made all arrangements to provide uninterrupted power supply to industrial units in its jurisdiction.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.