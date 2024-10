Berths available in festival special trains, says SWR

The South Western Railway has said in a release that several berths were available for the passengers in the festival special trains being run by it to clear the extra rush. The availability of berths in festival special trains between October 31 and November 6 is as follows:

(Train No. 6244) Hosapete - KSR Bengaluru Express has 67.66% availability of seats; (Train No. 6546) Vijayapura - Yasvantpur JN Express has 45% availability; (Train No. 6548) Belagavi - Yasvantpur Special has 98% availability; (Train No. 6568) Vijayapura - Mysuru Special) has 98 % availability; (Train No. 7322) Dharwar - Solapur JN has 31 % availability; (Train No. 7339) SSS Hubballi JN - KSR Bengaluru Express has 71.5% availability of seats .

(Train No. 7377) Vijayapura - Mangalore Central Express has 52% availability of seats; (Train No. 7590) Kadiridevarapalli - Tirupati Express has 48.57%; (Train No. 7658) Hubli JN - Tirupati Express has 31.5% availability; (Train No. 6243) KSR Bengaluru - Hosapete Express has 75.5% availability; (Train No. 6545) Yasvantpur JN - Vijayapura Express has 46.8% availability; (Train No. 6549) Yasvantpur - Belagavi Special has 86% availability; (Train No. 7340), KSR Bengaluru - SSS Hubballi JN has 90.25% availability; (Train No. 6567) Mysuru - Vijayapura Special has 88% availability.

(Train No. 7154) SMVT Bengaluru - Narasapur Express has 57% availability of seats; (Train No. 7311) Hubballi - Mangaluru Special has 54% availability; (Train No. 7335) Belagavi - Manuguru Express has 63% availability; (Train No. 7355) SSS Hubballi JN - Rameswaram Express has 58% availability; (Train No. 2812) Yasvantpur JN - Bhubaneswar Express has 70% availability; (Train No. 6237) SMVB - BJU Special has 61% availability; (Train No. 6509) KSR Bengaluru - Danapur Express has 12% availability; (Train No. 7315) Hubballi - Muzaffarpur Special has 28% availability; (Train No. 8544) SMVT Bengaluru - Visakhapatnam Express has 13% availability; (Train No. 4132) SMVT Bengaluru - Prayagraj JN has 17% availability; and (Train No. 6084) SMVT Bengaluru - Kochuveli has 90% availability of seats.