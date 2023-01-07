ADVERTISEMENT

Bernard Moras to be administrator for Diocese of Mysore in absence of Bishop

January 07, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Archbishop Emeritus of Archdiocese of Bangalore, Bernard Moras, has been appointed administrator of Diocese of Mysore in the absence of Bishop of Mysore K. Antony William.

A press statement from the Diocese of Mysore on Saturday said Bishop William will be absent from the Diocese from January 8. Dr .Bernard Moras is appointed for the “Ordinary administration and Pastoral care” of Diocese of Mysore, the press statement said while welcoming the administrator.

Bishop William, a Mysorean, was ordained Bishop on February 27, 2017. “During his absence from the diocese, he will be taking care of his health. While we wish him good health, we also pray that he returns back to the diocese at the earliest”, said the press statement issued by Vijaykumar, the public relations officer of Diocese of Mysore.

