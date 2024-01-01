BEO writes to SSLC students on exam preparations

January 01, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - Shivamogga

Aiming at good results in the annual SSLC examinations, Belur taluk Block Education Officer is reaching out to individual students with a letter conveying best wishes for the new year, besides suggestions on the studies.

K.P. Narayana, the BEO of Belur, is writing a common letter to all 2,018 students appearing for SSLC exams this year in his taluk.

With the help of donors, the officer has brought out two books titled “Guru 40” (Target 40) that contains study material to prepare for most of the questions. The officer’s letter would be on the cover of the book.

“We have made arrangements for the distribution of the books to all 2018 students in 57 schools in the taluk,” he said.

The officer also has plans to visit villages and interact with parents and children on the preparations for the examinations. “Earlier when I was headmaster of the government high school in Attavara in Hassan taluk. I introduced night schools for students. Teachers and students would stay at the schools ahead of the examinations and hold revision classes. Planning a similar exercise now,” he said.