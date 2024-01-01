GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BEO writes to SSLC students on exam preparations

January 01, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Aiming at good results in the annual SSLC examinations, Belur taluk Block Education Officer is reaching out to individual students with a letter conveying best wishes for the new year, besides suggestions on the studies.

K.P. Narayana, the BEO of Belur, is writing a common letter to all 2,018 students appearing for SSLC exams this year in his taluk.

With the help of donors, the officer has brought out two books titled “Guru 40” (Target 40) that contains study material to prepare for most of the questions. The officer’s letter would be on the cover of the book.

“We have made arrangements for the distribution of the books to all 2018 students in 57 schools in the taluk,” he said.

The officer also has plans to visit villages and interact with parents and children on the preparations for the examinations. “Earlier when I was headmaster of the government high school in Attavara in Hassan taluk. I introduced night schools for students. Teachers and students would stay at the schools ahead of the examinations and hold revision classes. Planning a similar exercise now,” he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.