Bengaluru’s Peenya flyover to be closed by NHAI from January 16, traffic chaos expected on Tumakuru road 

January 09, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Bengaluru Traffic Police on Tuesday announced the temporary closure of Peenya flyover (Dr. Shivakumar Swami Flyover) on Tumakuru Road.

The closure is scheduled from 11 p.m. on January 16 until 11 a.m. on January 19. This decision is part of NHAI’s measures to conduct essential repairs and retrofitting on the distressed Bengaluru Nelamangala viaduct, which is part of National Highway 4, according to the traffic police.

NHAI officials have said that the closure of the flyover is essential to carry out load tests on the 240 newly-added prestressed cables, aimed at reinforcing the structure. After the results of the load tests, the flyover could potentially be reopened to all traffic in the following days.

ADVERTISEMENT

NHAI fails to resolve issues

In December 2021, authorities prohibited the movement of vehicles on the flyover following the discovery of safety issues with cables in two spans during a routine inspection by NHAI officials. The NHAI, having failed to meet several deadlines to resolve the issue, drew the ire of motorists who endured extended periods of traffic congestion.

After a long delay, only light motor vehicles were permitted on the flyover in mid-February 2022. The restriction on heavy vehicles led to traffic congestion beneath the flyover, stretching from Goraguntepalya to the Parle-G toll gate. In 2023, NHAI initiated repair work amounting to ₹38.5 crore.

Alternative routes

The traffic police has announced alternative routes for commuters during the closure of the Peenya flyover. According to a release, vehicles traveling from Nelamangala towards Bengaluru city via flyover should take the adjacent NH4 road or service road to 8th mile and via Dasarahalli, Jalahalli cross, Peenya police station junction, SRS junction to reach Goraguntepalya.

For vehicles moving from CMTI Junction towards Nelamangala to reach Parle-G toll are advised to take adjacent NH4 service road and traffic will be facilitated to move along service road from SRS junction via Peenya Police station Junction, Jalahalli cross 8th mile.

Every day, thousands of vehicles, including inter-State and intra-State buses, take the Tumakuru road. During the night, both the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and private buses take long hours cover this stretch due to traffic.

Due to the closure of the flyover, huge traffic jam is expected under the flyover especially near Jalahalli, Pennya, 8th mile, Goraguntepalya, Nagasandra, Dasarahalli, and surrounding areas. Apart from this areas, other parts of the city like Yeswanthpur, Hesaraghatta main road, Jalahalli Ayyappa Temple road, and Chokkasandra may witness traffic jam during this period, according to local traffic police officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.