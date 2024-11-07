Bengaluru’s first digital population clock to be inaugurated on November 8

Bengaluru City’s first digital population clock, which will display real-time estimates of the population of Karnataka and the country, will be inaugurated at the Institute for Social and Economic Change (ISEC) in the city on Friday (November 8).

The population clock, a project jointly taken up by ISEC and the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), would update the estimated Karnataka’s population every one minute 10 seconds and the country’s population every two seconds. It has been set up at the entrance of ISEC with the objective of creating awareness about the population growth of the country and providing authentic data for researchers and scholars.

Satellite connection

Mr. C.M. Lakshmana, professor and head, Population Research Centre (PRC) at ISEC, said, “The clock has been equipped with a satellite connection for precise timekeeping. It operates autonomously with all necessary components integrated into the system.”

It is a significant step towards enhancing public understanding of demographic changes. It will serve as a constant reminder of the rapid population growth and the need for sustainable development, he said.

Research workstation

The MoHFW has set up the population clocks in 18 PRCs across the country. It has also established the Census Data Research Workstation here.

Mr. Lakshmana, who is the nodal officer for setting up the Census Data Research Workstation and Digital Population Clock at ISEC, said the workstation would provide researchers and students access to comprehensive census data, enabling in-depth analysis and research on demographic trends and their implications. The workstation is equipped with state-of-the-art software and tools to facilitate detailed demographic studies and support policy planning.

The clock and Census Data Research Workstation will be inaugurated by Kal Singh, ISS, Director General (Statistics Division), MoHFW. Sukhadeo Thorat, Chairman of the Board of Governors, ISEC, Rakesh Kumar Maurya, ISS, Deputy Director General (Statistics Division), MoHFW, and ISEC faculty and students would participate in the inaugural event.